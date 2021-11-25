When turkey becomes the focal point for many conversations around the country, you know it’s also time for something new from Thom Browne.

Continuing its annual football capsule tradition, Thom Browne has today unveiled new silhouettes, each of which contributes to a larger story championing the tradition-focused journey that started with the brand’s inaugural football game back in 2015.

Included here are reimagined grey and navy classics, mesh practice jerseys, overcoats, and more. Fans will also note the presence of 4-bar down scarves and sweats, as well as the mid-top sneaker and a football-mimicking backpack.

The collection is available to shop via the Thom Browne site, at physical Thom Browne locations, and through specialty stores. Get a closer look at the new capsule below via an assortment of campaign images, behind-the-scenes photos, and product shots.

Back in 2019, Lil Uzi Vert joined Thom Browne’s annual Thanksgiving football proceedings. The 2020 edition of the game, however, was called off due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

For a comprehensive look at how Browne made the artistic journey from designing for Club Monaco to establishing his nameksake presence in the industry, click here.