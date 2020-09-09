If 2020 has taught us anything, it is that you NEED to have a go-to sweatsuit in your arsenal. Once relegated to lazy Sundays, sick days, and last minute grocery store runs, fleece has become the new uniform for many as the Covid-19 pandemic still looms and forces people to quarantine. That raw Japanese denim or Prada poplin shirt might be collecting dust in the back of your closet right now, but staying cozy is most important while you are cooped up in your apartment taking that latest Zoom call. So keep those sweatpants and hoodies on without shame.

Whether you prefer a hoodie or crewneck, pants or shorts, heather grey or lime green, we decided to round up some of the best sweatsuits on the market today from some of our favorite brands. Check out our list below.

Aimé Leon Dore

Where to Buy It: aimeleondore.com

Price: $210 (hoodie), $230 (sweatpants)

As Aimé Leon Dore's product offerings continue to expand in scope to feature more traditional menswear pieces like chinos or knit sweaters, the brand still delivers a solid basics line every season. This vintage-washed hoodie and deep pile sweatpants will keep you cozy as hell and still look like you actually put some thought into your fit before stepping outside. Sounds like a win win situation.

Champion

Where to Buy It: champion.com

Price: $60 (hoodie), $50 (sweatpants)

Old reliable. For many people, Champion Reverse Weave is the pinnacle of cozy. It's also relatively affordable if you don't want to break the bank for some loungewear. Reverse Weave is sold in plenty of colors, but get the heather grey set to keep it as classic as possible.

Essentials

Where to Buy It: StockX

Price: TBD

Jerry Lorenzo's Essentials diffusion line has improved year after year with each collection offering new pieces that more closely resemble Fear of God's output, but at a much lower price point. But its minimally branded basics like hoodies and sweatpants remain some of the best. The one issue, Essentials is pretty hyped-up so drops sell out rather quickly. You might need to pay a little bit more for certain items on the resell market, but it's still cheaper than Fear of God if you're a fan of Lorenzo's work.

John Elliott

Where to Buy It: johnelliott.com

Price: $198 each

A hoodie is what helped put John Elliott on the map. So obviously he knows what he's doing when it comes to crafting some comfrotable garments. In case you have never owned John Elliott, make sure to size up if you want a more relaxed fit. The designer's French Terry items usually fit on the slimmer side to achieve a more modern look.

Les Tien

Where to Buy It: lestien.com

Price: $249 (hoodie), $155 (shorts)

Les Tien has only been around since 2018, but its founder Courtney Ogilvie has been involved in the fashion industry for over a decade operating factories and owning agencies. The experience means she knows a thing or two about what goes into making great clothes. It has resulted in a line of high quality basics that have been pre-distressed to feel lived in and comfortable on the inside while remaining pristine on the exterior. The pieces come in a variety of colors from earth tones to pastels. It should be easy to find a set in your favorite color.

Nike

Where to Buy It: nike.com

Price: $130 (hoodie), $110 (sweatpants)

Tech fleece is a staple for plenty of people. We don't have to sell you on why these Nike sweatsuits are cozy boy certified. A tip, opt for a color like olive green instead of the go-to grey or black options if you don't want to wear the same thing as a dozen other people you walk past on your next errand run.

Paa

Where to Buy It: houseofpaa.com

Price: $170 (sweatshirt), $138 (shorts)

Since 2013, Paa has been putting out its own elevated takes on menswear staples from T-shirts to button-ups. Their sweatsuits, made in the USA and constructed of heavyweight French Terry, are no different. The brand makes a handful of colorways, but grab the "Golden Yellow" set for something a bit more limited. It's a web exclusive.

Pangaia

Where to Buy It: thepangaia.com

Price: $150 (hoodie), $90 (shorts)

If you are trying to buy sustainably, Pangaia is probably the pick for you. Each item is made with recycled fibers and materials derived from recycled plastic bottles. Natural botanical dyes are used to color each piece. There are plenty of vibrant colorways to choose from if you are looking to add a pop of color to an otherwise gloomy 2020.

Standard Issue

Where to Buy It: standardissuetees.com

Price: $85 (crewneck), $80 (shorts)

Pro skater Jimmy Gorecki (aka Jimmy Sweatpants) is the man behind Standard Issue. There's a reason guys like LeBron James rock Standard Issue in the tunnel before games. It's made well. And it's comfortable as hell. If it's good enough for the King, it's certainly good enough for you.

Tier NYC

Where to Buy It: shoptier.nyc

Price: $120 (hoodie), $80 (shorts)

Tier NYC was founded by Nigeria Ealey, Esaïe Jean-Simon, and Victor James in 2014. Since then, the Brooklyn-based label has gotten cosigns from big names like Carmelo Anthony, Rick Ross, and Jimmy. Butler. Its recently released Spring/Summer 2020 collection was highlighted by colorful French Terry hoodies and shorts complete with embroidered logos, metal hardware, and ample pocket space. With details like that, this should be a strong contender for your new work from home uniform.

Uniqlo

Where to Buy It: uniqlo.com

Price: $30 each

If you want something supper affordable without having to skimp on quality, Uniqlo is the solution. It costs $60 for a full sweatsuit that will last you a very long time. You can't beat that.