Tessica Brown, who went viral after sharing videos in which she detailed her experience with putting Gorilla Glue adhesive spray on her hair, will gain access to her GoFundMe money after reportedly facing difficulties when it came to withdrawing the donated money.

According to a report from the New York Post on Wednesday, the GoFundMe in question was under investigation over fraud, meaning she couldn’t withdraw the funds. Notably, Brown is planning to donate $20,000 of the money raised to the Restore Worldwide Foundation, run by Dr. Michael Obeng. Obeng, of course, made headlines amid the original coverage of the viral Gorilla Glue story by offering Brown relief in the form of a free procedure.

The rest of the money, Brown told the Post, will go to three families in the St. Bernard Parish area of Louisiana. At the time of this writing, the GoFundMe had raised nearly $24,000.

“They won’t even release it to me because that many people have called and said it was a fraudulent account,” Brown told the publication, adding that the page “says it’s under investigation” whenever she looks at it.

In a statement to the Post, a rep for the GoFundMe fundraising platform said they were “in touch” with Brown and were “working with her” on the withdrawal. According to the rep, Brown must “clearly state” on the page itself how she’s now planning to use the money raised after her original TikTok videos detailing the Gorilla Glue incident went viral.

But on Thursday, TMZ reported that GoFundMe had released the funds to Brown. “Prior to the withdrawal, we asked that she clearly state how she intends to use the funds,” the company told the outlet.

Brown has been keeping her 785,000 followers updated on her recovery via Instagram, most recently shouting out Below Zero for her new cut: