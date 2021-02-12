The Louisiana woman who used Gorilla Glue spray adhesive on her hair has given a glimpse into how the whole ordeal impacted her mental state, particularly as jokes and memes proliferated across social media.

“I go in the bathroom and cry because I didn’t want my children to see me crying,” she told Big Boy TV. “And I was talking to my [three] little girls … and I talk to them every day, telling them, ‘Hey when you go to school, if somebody says something, laugh it off and keep going.’”

She said the incident caused her to lose weight. “Another reason I’m wearing all these big clothes—I lost like 10, 15 pounds. It was [a lot of stress]. I knew it was gonna be some people saying that I was stupid.” She also said she originally posted her videos online because she “didn’t know what else to do” and “knew somebody was going to try to help me.”

Brown had the spray adhesive on her hair for about a month before she shared her videos, until eventually, her sister cut her ponytail off, which Brown said was a “relief.” She later underwent a treatment to remove the glue, traveling to Los Angeles to meet with plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Obeng who started the multi-day process.

Brown also said that reports of her taking legal action against Gorilla Glue weren’t true: “I have no clue where they’re getting any of this from. I promise you.”

In addition to her interview with Big Boy TV, Brown spoke with Entertainment Tonight. You can watch it below.