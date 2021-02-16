A cease and desist letter from a lawyer representing Tessica Brown’s team has reportedly been sent to the person believed to be running the @gossipofthecity_ Instagram and Twitter accounts.

At least that’s the word from TMZ, which reported Tuesday that the popular social media personality has been publicly claiming Brown lied about using Gorilla Glue adhesive spray on her hair. The glue incident, of course, spawned a number of headlines before culminating with a generous offer from a Beverly Hills plastic surgeon who’s said to have helped out by performing a pricey procedure free of charge.

According to the new report, the letter in question was sent last week from a firm said to represent the management of Tessica Brown. In the letter, addressed to a “Ms. Germon,” the rep—identified in the report as Jeffrey Klein—says the person operating those aforementioned accounts has been making “disparaging statements” about Brown by alleging that she “fabricated an unfortunate and traumatic incident.”

The Gorilla Glue situation, the letter adds, was “neither contrived nor a joke.”

Should Brown be compelled to launch legal action in response to these claims, per the letter, she will also seek recovery of any losses and damages caused by these allegedly defamatory actions.

In one post shared to the @gossipofthecity_ IG account, the letter is described as “fake.” In the TMZ report, however, a rep said the letter in question is indeed the real deal.

In a recent interview with Big Boy, Brown recounted the stress of the Gorilla Glue incident, as well as the pressure she was under when her original TikTok videos went viral. As for previous reports that she had considered taking legal action against the Gorilla Glue company, she has stated multiple times that those are false.