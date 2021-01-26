Wearable art of the highest quality is at the heart of a new collaboration between Takashi Murakami and Hublot.

The pairing marks the first collaboration with a Japanese contemporary artist for the Hublot brand. The result, dubbed the Classic Fusion Takashi Murakami All Black, sees the iconic smiling flower at the center of the watch in fine detail.

Per a press release, the piece began its journey toward existence when the Superflat legend visited Hublot's manufacturing headquarters in February of last year. Notably, the piece boasts a ball-bearing system that allows the petals of the three-dimensional smiling flower to turn. Both the petals and face are set with black diamonds. For potential collectors, it's also worth pointing out that the piece is limited to just 200 models.

"Takashi Murakami is an international star, not only in contemporary art circles but also with the general public," Hublot CEO Ricardo Guadalupe said of the collaboration. "He shakes up the borders between art and pop culture. It is a real privilege to see him join our team of ambassadors. We are delighted with the launch of this watch-work of art!"

In his own statement, Takashi recalled his visit to the Hublot manufacturing headquarters.

"When I visited the Hublot manufacture in Switzerland for the first time, I realized to what extent the traditional know-how, precision, futuristic technology, and craftsmanship were all intertwined in the creation of a watch," he said. "Bringing my art into the creativity of these watchmakers represents a unique adventure for me."

Below, get a detailed look at the watch. And for more info on the $27,300 rarity, peep this.