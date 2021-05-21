To pay homage to a classic magazine cover, Sports Illustrated is linking up with LeBron James’ UNKNWN for a new collection.

The collection consists of a t-shirt and hoodie featuring James’ first magazine cover as a high school junior in 2002, which notably saw the NBA star dubbed “the chosen one.”

Earlier this month, James’ Miami-based UNKNWN brand announced it was teaming up with the Sports Illustrated team to celebrate the company’s “influence in shaping modern sports culture.” The partnership, a rep for UNKNWN said at the time, aims to merge the “intersection of sport and style” with specialty product drops that recognize the publication’s cover as the “most coveted real estate” in the business.

Back in 2019, LeBron James opened the doors on his new UNKNWN flagship store in Miami. A special grand opening event for the imprint—which was co-founded with Jaron Kanfer and Frankie Walker Jr.—was held amid Miami Art Week festivities.

“From the basketball court that will host community events to featuring custom collaborations and celebrating local art, this location is all about fusing fashion, sport, culture and community,” James said at the time. “This innovative and engaging space takes not only the UNKNWN brand, but also the brick-and-mortar retail concept, to a whole new level.”

The new Sports Illustrated x UNKNWN collection launches on Friday. Pieces will be available to shop via the UNKNWN site and in store. Below, get a closer look at the hoodie and t-shirt options.