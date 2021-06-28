Ahead of the release of Space Jam: A New Legacy, the long-teased sequel to the 1996 megahit starring Michael Jordan and the Looney Tunes squad, fans will be able to complement their celebrations with pieces from a new McDonald’s and Diamond Supply Co. collab collection.

“We’re beyond excited to work with McDonald’s on these one-of-a-kind jerseys celebrating Space Jam: A New Legacy,” Nick Tershay, owner and founder of Diamond Supply Co., said in a press release on Monday. “This is an important moment in time and we are thrilled to be a part of the new film and share this collection with our fans.”

McDonald’s, whose unique position in the larger Space Jam legacy is well-documented, is returning to the nostalgia-heavy proceedings in partnership with lifestyle brand Diamond Supply Co. for a new Space Jam collection comprised of jerseys, shorts, sweatshirts, and other products inspired by the LeBron James-starring sequel.

“Space Jam: A New Legacy has been such a long time coming! We’re all looking forward to the premiere, and can’t wait to help our fans gear up for the event with this official merch collection,” Jennifer Healan, VP of U.S. Marketing, Brand Content, and Engagement at McDonald’s, said Monday. “From bringing fans closer to the celebrities they love with our Famous Orders campaigns, to dropping apparel so they can suit up with the iconic Tune Squad, we’re always looking for new ways to excite and connect with our customers.”

The McDonald’s x Diamond Supply Co. x Space Jam: A New Legacy collection launches via the Diamond Supply Co. site and the Diamond Supply flagship in Los Angeles on July 3 at 12 p.m. ET. Get a closer look at the collection below.

The movie, meanwhile, hits theaters and HBO Max in the U.S. on July 16. James is joined in the main cast of the Malcolm D. Lee-directed sequel by Don Cheadle and Sonequa Martin-Green.