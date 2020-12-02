We've heard this rumor before: Rihanna and ASAP Rocky Are Reportedly Dating. It comes up every so often and of course, neither parties ever confirms nor denies — and really, why should they? It isn't our business. But we live in a world of speculation. And let's face it, we like to see influential, attractive people together. Both Rihanna and Rocky fit that bill, and they have another thing in common: style. The both get dressed with a certain aplomb and we love them for it, so the idea that we could see these two fashion powerhoues together on a more regular basis is exciting.

That's why we put together this post. At the end of the day, we want whatever is best for the both of them, but in the meantime while everyone speculates, read on to look back at some of their best fashion moments together.