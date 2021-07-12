Phoebe Philo has announced her return to fashion.

The former creative director of CELINE—called “Céline” when she took on the role from 2008-2018—has been out of the spotlight for over three years now. Now she’s stated that she’ll be giving her own label a shot.

While most details about her label won’t be available until early 2022, Philo’s latest venture will be backed by luxury goods company LVMH.

“Being in my studio and making once again has been both exciting and incredibly fulfilling, I am very much looking forward to being back in touch with my audience and people everywhere,” Philo shared in a statement. “To be independent, to govern and experiment on my own terms is hugely significant to me.”

As reported by Hypebeast, the @oldceline Instagram page that archives some of her previous work has earned 377,000 followers since her hiatus. It’s also been reported since her departure that she’s been working on an eco-focused collection, so there’s no telling what’s to come from her new label.

Major figures like Kanye West are admirers of Philo, and some observers are speculating, per Hypebeast, that she’ll venture more into menswear despite being known as a womenswear designer.