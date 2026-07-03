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LVMH Reportedly Exploring Sale of Stakes in Rihanna's Fenty Beauty
Style

Rihanna’s Billion-Dollar Fenty Beauty May Be Changing Hands Soon

LVMH currently owns 50 percent of the world-renowned beauty brand.

Bernadette Giacomazzo269 days ago
(L-R) Kanye West and Pusha T.
Style

Pusha T Says Kanye West Failed to Take His Advice on Starting His Own LVMH: 'Bro, I Told You'

The self proclaimed "truth-teller" wanted Ye to start his own fashion conglomerate but the Yeezy mogul apparently dropped the ball

Trace William Cowen407 days ago
Two models in stylish outfits; one covers their face with a gloved hand, the other wears futuristic sunglasses.
Style

The Best Looks from Pitti Uomo 107’s Guest Designers: MM6 Maison Margiela & Setchu

The January 2025 Pitti runways asked the question, “What does it mean to be dressy?”

YJ Lee546 days ago
kim jones pictured
Style

Kim Jones Exiting Fendi Position After Four Years

In a statement, LVMH praised the designer for work that was "wholly guided by passion and creativity."

Trace William Cowen645 days ago
virgil pictured
Style

Virgil Abloh’s Off-White Sold to Bluestar Alliance by LVMH

Per LVMH, Bluestar is "the perfect partner" for continuing the Off-White legacy.

Trace William Cowen656 days ago
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French protestors storm LVMH headquarters
Life

Pension Protesters Storm LVMH Headquarters in Paris

The demonstrations intensified last month when French President Emmanuel Macron forced a widely criticized bill that raised the retirement age from 62 to 64.

Joshua Espinoza1191 days ago
Louis Vuitton Creative Director Pharrell Williams at Kenzos Show
Style

Pharrell Is One of Hip-Hop’s Most Talented Creatives. But Did LVMH Miss the Point?

Pharrell Williams appointment as Louis Vuitton's new Creative Director of menswear is a groundbreaking moment for hip-hop fashion. But is he the right choice?

Lei Takanashi1247 days ago
Style

From BBC to LV: A History of Pharrell's Fashion Projects

Pharrell Williams' first collection as the creative director of Louis Vuitton Men's debuts next week. From BBC to LV, here's a timeline that tracks his ascent as a fashion designer.

Mike DeStefano1249 days ago
Skepta on Louis Vuitton After Virgil Abloh
Style

Skepta on Louis Vuitton After Virgil's Pioneering Streetwear Work, Why Successor Must ‘Bring Something Different'

The British grime rapper said he would like to see the French fashion house go in a different direction and "leave the streetwear approach at Virgil."

Joshua Espinoza1283 days ago
Colm Dillane KidSuper
Style

Who Is Colm Dillane, Louis Vuitton's New Guest Designer?

KidSuper founder Colm Dillane will be guest designing Louis Vuitton's Fall/Winter 2023 collection. Learn more about the budding designer here.

Mike DeStefano1284 days ago
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A preview of Louis Vuitton's 200 Trunks 200 Visionaries Exhibition
Style

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Arrives in New York

The exhibit is making its final stop in Manhattan this week at the landmark Barneys New York building. The event coincides with the LV founder's bicentennial.

Joshua Espinoza1373 days ago
Virgil Abloh is pictured at a Louis Vuitton event
Style

Telfar Clemens, Martine Rose, and Grace Wales Bonner Reportedly Considered to Succeed Virgil Abloh at Louis Vuitton

While no official announcement has been made regarding the future of the role, a new report claims a decision is expected to arrive within weeks.

Trace William Cowen1417 days ago
Virgil Abloh is seen on the red carpet
Style

Virgil Abloh Award Presented by LVMH to Be Introduced by Harlem’s Fashion Row

The 2022 recipient of the newly created award, presented by LVMH, in honor of the late Virgil Abloh is 'Insecure' star and co-creator Issa Rae.

Trace William Cowen1418 days ago
A look at the LVMH 2022 Prize ceremony stage
Style

2022 LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers Awarded to S.S. Daley

Also honored as part of the 2022 ceremony were Karl Lagerfeld Prize recipients Eli Russell Linnetz of ERL and Idris Balogun of Winnie New York.

Trace William Cowen1506 days ago
Ralph Lauren is pictured wearing a suit
Style

LVMH Has Reportedly Had Talks About Acquiring Ralph Lauren

The talks, although not confirmed, make sense given recent moves from LVMH. Ralph Lauren, meanwhile, is reportedly considering succession options.

Trace William Cowen1606 days ago
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