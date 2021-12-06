It’s been a busy few months for Oi Polloi.

After linking up with Sebago, Berghaus and Fred Perry earlier in the year, the Manchester-based imprint now unveils its Fall/Winter 2021 capsule with knitwear specialists Lyle & Scott.

Continuing to utilise the same recipe as the brands’ previous offering, Mohair For The People: Part II features a trio of knitted cardigans in “Warm Slate”, “Bay Blue” and “Pale Mist” colourways, as well as three button-up Argyle cardigans, which were often nicknamed “rudeboy cardigans”.

Ahead of the release, Oi Polloi’s Steve Sanderson said: “Rudeboys in the late ‘60s, all the way through to ‘80s and ‘90s, would wear these types of cardigans all the time. We thought we’d do one and make it out of mohair—make it lux. I remember the ones these chaps used to wear looking sharp, but they’d always be made from a really cheap, electric shock-type of acrylic. We wanted to take this time-honoured style and do it justice with high-quality fabrics, as well as some pretty killer colours.”

The second collaboration from Oi Polloi and Lyle and Scott is set to drop on December 10, from the Oi Polloi webstore.