British retailer Oi Polloi have linked up with Scottish knitwear label Lyle & Scott for a Mohair cardigan collaborative capsule.

Founded in Manchester in 2002, Oi Polloi has established itself as one of the most famous independent menswear stores in the UK. Lyle & Scott, founded by William Lyle and Walter Scott, are renowned for being the go-to brand for Scottish golfers, spawning one of the first iterations of the humble argyle jumper.

The duo have worked together on a few collaborations over the past few years – and have now reunited for a range of clean mohair cardigans that draw on influence of Lyle & Scott's rich sporting heritage and from the laid-back thrift-store stylings of Kurt Cobain.

The inspiration behind this collection was found when the Oi Polloi team delved through images from the Lyle & Scott archive. ‘We noticed golf sweaters with oversized argyle patterns’, Sanderson recalls. ‘We wanted to make something unexpected, inspired by Lyle & Scott’s rich cultural experiences whilst adding our own cultural references. We’d never seen Lyle & Scott do a mohair cardigan before and their development team helped us turn that idea into the actual product’.

Arriving in “Bright Olive” and “Plum Dusk” colorways, the cardigans arrive in classic one-tone and striking argyle pattern styles, which are available on December 3 from the Lyle and Scott and Oi Polloi websites.

Take a closer look at the cardigans – retailing from £149 – below.