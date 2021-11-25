Manchester-based label Oi Polloi has recently unveiled the second instalment of its Aran Jumper capsule. Following the debut collection which dropped last year, the new knitwear range builds on the first capsule’s key theme and uses colourful stripes reminiscent of classic sportswear designs.

Designed in a relaxed fit and with a single-ribbed collar, the made-in-England jumpers are also adapted from the classic piece through the colours used. Arriving in a creamy “Pure Aran” colourway, each knit is elevated with a horizontal Ivy-league-inspired stripe in either “Sage Green,” “Summer Storm” or “Harvest.”

In addition, the label has also unveiled three plain Aran colourways (including “Skiddaw Nepp” and “Navy”) that include two front pockets to the classic construction.

Launching the capsule, Oi Polloi founder Steve Sanderson said: “Last year was the first time we’d ever done knitwear. The idea was that we wanted to improve the shape and the block of the usually quite unruly Aran Jumper, to modernise it. So I guess, this time around, we wanted to improve the shape and block of our own version? We didn’t want to reproduce what we did last year, we want to try and make it better each time. I think we’ve nailed it, fit-wise.

We’ve introduced more stripes to keep that sportswear vibe, but throwing in more earthy hues, colours inspired by nature and that, as well as a nep with the flecks and stuff, the super classic colourway for an Aran sweater. Like I said before, this is about modernising the old-world charm of the Aran sweater, to create the kind of jumper that can be worn with sportswear, jogging bottoms, climbing pants, whatever floats your boat.”

The second Aran Jumper capsule by Oi Polloi is available to cop now from the Oi Polloi webstore.