Sure, you can rip on the slopes, but if you’re not styled out, no one will care. In snowboarding and skiing, style points matter, and that extends from your form all the way down to your fit.

Luckily, Oakley is here to help, offering inspiration via its new “Be Who You Are” campaign, and plenty of slopeside drip with its 2021 snow collection. In honor of the company’s recent drop, we linked up with Oakley athlete and two-time Olympic gold medalist Jamie Anderson, and artist/former pro snowboarder Trevor Andrew, last weekend in Vail, Colorado, to talk gear at the brand’s first round of Oakley Week—which is also set to to come to Park City, Utah, and Whistler, British Columbia, next year.

Image via Oakley

In the ski town, the duo shared insider tips on how they transition snowy looks to day-to-day attire. Take note of the expert advice, peruse their style suggestions, and get ready to upgrade your winter wardrobe like you never have before.