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Lindsey Vonn wearing a Red Bull beanie with pom-poms, holding skis, looking thoughtful.
Sports

Lindsey Vonn Flown Home on Stretcher After Harrowing Injury That Left Her Leg 'in Pieces'

Lindsey Vonn’s competition ends in tragedy as she’s taken to the airport by ambulance to return home.

Effie Orfanides150 days ago
Lindsey Vonn lies on the snow, wearing a helmet and goggles, with skis crossed.
Sports

Lindsey Vonn Breaks Silence After Olympics Wipe Out

The Olympic legend describes her emotional response to the frightening crash that ended her time at the Winter Olympics.

Effie Orfanides157 days ago
Lindsey Vonn Airlifted Off Course After Crashing Out in Winter Olympics
Sports

Lindsey Vonn Airlifted From Course After Crashing Out in Winter Olympics

Racing in the Milano Cortina downhill on a torn ACL, Vonn suffered a brutal fall that halted the event and left her 2026 Olympic return hanging by a thread.

Bernadette Giacomazzo159 days ago
A ski jumper in mid-air, wearing a helmet and ski suit, against a dark sky. Snowy slope visible on the left.
Sports

Winter Olympics Officials Address Claim Ski Jumpers Injected Their Penises With Acid

The World Anti-Doping Agency could potentially launch an investigation into the allegations.

Joe Price161 days ago
Lindsey Vonn's Winter Olympic Future Remains Uncertain After Horrifying Crash
Sports

Lindsey Vonn's Winter Olympic Future Remains Uncertain After Horrifying Crash

'Doing my best right now,' she wrote in an update to her fans.

Bernadette Giacomazzo167 days ago
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Police control access to the street where a fire ripped through a crowded bar during New Year's Eve celebrations in the Alpine ski resort town of Crans-Montana on January 1, 2026.
Life

At Least 40 People Dead and Over 100 Injured in Fire at Swiss Alps Bar

The intensive care units at multiple local hospitals have hit capacity because of the fire.

Joe Price197 days ago
Four people in winter gear stand on a snowy mountain, holding hiking poles. The sky is clear, and the landscape is serene.
Style

Moncler Grenoble Unveils Fall/Winter 2025 Campaign Starring Chloe Kim, Vincent Cassel, More

Shot by Mario Sorrenti in the Alps, the campaign showcases technical denim developed in Japan.

Complex Staff224 days ago
Ski jumper mid-flight against a clear sky, wearing a jumpsuit with sponsor logos
Style

Prada Linea Rossa Partners With Record-Breaking Red Bull Ski Jumper Ryōyū Kobayashi

The 27-year-old World Cup champ set a new world record after soaring 291 meters, besting a record previously held by Stefan Kraft.

Trace William Cowen805 days ago
Snow-covered mountain with coniferous trees and a clear sky at dusk
Music

Kanye’s ‘Don’t Die’ Lyric Comforts Stranded Skier Stuck in California Mountains Overnight

34-year-old Mike Petkov said he kept singing Kanye and Ty Dolla Sign's "Beg Forgiveness" to comfort him while stranded in the mountains overnight.

Joe Price882 days ago
Life

Woman Found After Being Stuck on Ski Gondola for 15 Hours

"I didn't have a phone, a light or anything," the woman said. "I screamed desperately until I lost my voice."

Brad Callas900 days ago
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Style

Yniq Eyewear and Lindsey Vonn Foundation Partner on Limited Edition Ski Goggle

The eyewear brand and foundation are both run by Olympic Gold Medalist Lindsey Vonn.

tara mahadevan944 days ago
Gwyneth Paltrow pictured in a Park City courtroom
Pop Culture

Gwyneth Paltrow Appears to Whisper ‘I Wish You Well’ to Man Who Lost Lawsuit Over Skiing Incident

Footage of the post-verdict whisper has been making the rounds after it was announced that Paltrow had won the case over a Park City skiing accident.

Trace William Cowen1204 days ago
An image from a new Dior collection is pictured
Style

Dior Launches New Ski Capsule Designed by Kim Jones

The capsule launches Thursday and includes ski masks, body armor, helmets, down jackets, ski suits, pants, and more with a number of collaborators.

Trace William Cowen1373 days ago
Remi Lindholm of Team Finland competes during Men's Cross-Country Skiing 15km Classic
Life

Olympic Skiier Remi Lindholm Suffers Frozen Penis At Beijing Games

Finland's Remi Lindholm spent over an hour navigating the men's 50km mass start race at the Beijing Olympic Games on Sunday, and it resulted in a frozen penis.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1608 days ago
gaspard ulliel dies ski accident moonknight
Pop Culture

'Moon Knight' Actor Gaspard Ulliel Dies at 37 After Ski Accident

Gaspard Ulliel, who appears in Marvel's upcoming show 'Moon Knight,' died at 37-years-old after sustaining injuries from a serious ski accident.

Jordan Rose1640 days ago
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JoJo Siwa calls 5-year-old fan
Pop Culture

Watch JoJo Siwa Call 5-Year-Old Fan Before Cancer-Related Surgery

The musician can be seen in a new video obtained by TMZ on a bedside video call with 5-year-old Blakely Bergenfeld, before she successfully underwent surgery.

Brenton Blanchet1651 days ago

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