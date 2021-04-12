Before anyone gets OD tight, let’s clarify that we’re not claiming that New York City birthed Air Force 1s. We got to give love to Moses Malone for debuting the shoes on the 76ers court in Philadelphia and thank Baltimore’s sneaker shops for saving them from being shelved. But now that we got those formalities out of the way, let’s take a moment to make our case on why New York made “Uptowns,” or white on white AF1s, what they are today. Sure, Nelly had that big song in 2002 about buying two pairs of AF1s. But if we really dig into the archives, one of the first hip-hop stars to ever make Air Force 1s look fly was from Harlem. On the cover of Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock’s 1988 debut album It Takes Two, Rock is seen wearing a Dapper Dan sweatsuit with a white pair of AF1s. OK, they’re not technically all-white Air Force 1s, but E-Z Rock was still ahead of the game by like, 30 years, because he really decked his pair out with a custom Louis Vuitton monogram Swoosh. So yes, Harlem really birthed that custom AF1 trend as well. In the ’90s, Jay-Z further solidified New York ties to all-white Air Force 1s on “Can I Live II” by spitting: “Can I live, for all my n****s with all white Air Force 1s and black guns.” Aside from rapper co-signs, street basketball players you’ll find in courts like Rucker Park in Harlem also wore the shoes. “It was the ball playing community that wore those sneakers, off the bat, to play ball. Then it started spilling off court,” said the famous New York sneaker connoisseur Bobbito Garcia.

From Fat Joe to Cam’ron, we can go on for days listing how many New Yorkers made AF1s hot. But let’s end this debate by recognizing that the shoe’s biggest music video appearance—before Nelly’s “Air Force 1s”—was “Mo Money Mo Problems.” You literally had Mase, Sean “Diddy” Combs, and a whole team of backup dancers by the Unisphere rocking Uptowns for the whole world to see. “Just being from Harlem, whether it was the classic Reeboks or the Air Force 1s, they were really dominant,” Combs told Complex in an episode of Sneaker Shopping. “For us, Air Force 1s were a staple in a lot of our [music] videos to make sure that we were representing the way we actually looked in New York.” Just remember that every time you lace up a fresh pair of Uptowns, you’re representing New York to the fullest. So please, wear them correctly and keep them clean because they weren’t named Uptowns after the hipsters who only get near Harlem once a year to desecrate pairs at Gov Ball on Randall’s Island.