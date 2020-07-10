Abloh says the shoot began mere hours after he wrapped his Louis Vuitton runway show. The run-and-gun, organic quality is obvious, with shaky footage that looks like it was shot on a home camcorder. Yellow text even pops up at the beginning of the video saying, “This is barely a ‘video shoot.’” Trippy shots of buildings in the streets of Paris are peppered in to break up footage of Pop dancing on tables with a glass of wine in an Off-White letterman jacket and matching pants, or rapping beside Quavo in the kitchen of a restaurant around the corner from Abloh’s hotel. Other scenes show Pop and Quavo in the streets dodging a red Ferrari doing donuts. Another memorable shot depicts Victor, who flew to Paris specifically for the shoot, speeding down the street in a Ferrari 488 Pista, a literal nod to Pop’s lyrics in the song, “Steven Victor in the Pista.”

“We shot it four hours after the Louis show. We didn’t have the song chosen for the video until maybe, like, two days before, and I’m doing fittings and the other shit, too,” says Abloh. “Pop Smoke was important. People would think that after I just finished a show, I’d be out at dinner with the team, chilling on a balcony, or relaxing. We were in the middle of the street, worried if the cops were going to come because we were about to do like three donuts in a row in Arthur Kar’s Pista.”

Pop kept busy overseas. Aside from Abloh, he also connected with other designers, like Who Decides War’s Ev Bravado, a fellow New York native. Bravado had Pop perform at his afterparty in Paris that week and even produced limited-edition merch to help celebrate the recent release of Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon that dropped earlier this week.

“We believed in Pop and his story and wanted to make sure his impact was as big as possible his first time going out [to Paris],” says Bravado. “He was an authentic dude. He just wanted to learn as much as he could from anyone who was willing to impart knowledge on him. That was the difference—he listened.”

He performed his hit records like “Gatti” and “Welcome to the Party” at nightclub appearances. He connected with DJ Mustard during a late night session in the studio, which led to the creation of “West Coast Shit,” SFTSAFTM’s 11th track (he even nods to Abloh in his verse rapping, ‘Shoutout to Virgil got me drippin’). Abloh recalls how open Pop was to all of the new experiences in Paris. Following the “Shake the Room” shoot, he, Pop, and Quavo went to a Prada afterparty that was taking place the same night in hopes of getting some B-roll footage for the video. Abloh thought he wouldn’t like the techno music the DJ was playing, but says they ended up staying there for a few hours, which, to him, “spoke volumes that he’s curious.” Rhude’s Rhuigi Villaseñor, who he co-signed a few weeks later on Angie Martinez’s radio show, was someone else Pop connected with on his trip. He attended the brand’s “Spirit of Ecstasy” presentation and took a particular liking to an all-blue look that featured a cropped leather jacket, button-up, and pleated trousers with large side pockets from the collection. Villaseñor was yet another designer who saw Pop’s potential.

“It was like a LeBron moment. You knew [Pop Smoke] was going to become that guy. And when I met the kid, he was the kindest dude and he was genuinely just a big fan of what we made,” says Villaseñor. “I do feel like he was a messiah in his own right. I felt like we were the two people that would grow together.”