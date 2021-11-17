Japanese label Needles has linked up with iconic British brand Baracuta for an eccentric twist of its iconic Harrington-style G9 jacket.

Founded in Manchester in 1937, Baracuta is a historic British clothing brand, with an unrivaled reputation thanks to its G9, G4, and G10 jackets. Created by the Miller brothers, the G9 is still today one of the most celebrated icons in the history of menswear.

Marked with its distinctive Fraser Tartan lining and unmistakable “umbrella” back yoke, the jacket exploded in the 1950s thanks to distribution in the United States and the adoption of the brand by the likes of Elvis Presley, James Dean, Frank Sinatra, and Steve McQueen.

Almost 14 years later, the G9 became universally known as the “Harrington” jacket due to the popularity of Ryan O’Neal who wore it in the role of Rodney Harrington in Peyton Place. Today the jacket has become a mainstay staple, much loved by golfers and several youth subcultures, including mods, punks, skinheads, and various British musicians.

Now, delving into Baracuta’s archive, the five-piece offering reimagines the G9 in a corduroy fabric and all-over Paisley print. Each jacket is rounded out with the original G9 details, like the Fraser tartan lining, two-button collar, and the G9’s signature umbrella back yoke and subtle Needles branding.

Check out the Needles x Baracuta collection below and visit the brand’s website to cop pieces from the range now.