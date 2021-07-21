The NBA has opened its first flagship store in the UK. Located on Carnaby Street in Soho, London, the outpost is a joint venture with sports merch brand Fanatics and offers everything from official merchandise and memorabilia to customisation services, where fans can personalise NBA jerseys and hats for all teams.

Spread across two floors, the new opening comes as part of the NBA’s landmark 75th Anniversary season. Products on sale include apparel, jerseys, headwear, sporting goods, toys and collectibles, including items from NBA partners such as Mitchell & Ness, New Era, Nike and Wilson.

Steve Griffiths, NBA EME director of global partnerships said: “UK fans are true connoisseurs of the game, and through our partnership with Fanatics, fans of all ages will be able to celebrate their love of the NBA with an extensive range of official and exclusive merchandise.”

Zohar Ravid, general manager of Fanatics’ international business, added: “The NBA is becoming increasingly popular in the UK, and we have seen some really strong growth across our online sites, with UK sales on NBAStore.eu growing significantly in the last five years.

“Opening the first-ever physical NBA retail store in London, combining our vertical product and e-commerce strengths with Lids’ high street execution, is a logical step and clearly within Fanatics’ strategy of expanding teams’ and leagues’ omnichannel presence so fans globally are served in the best way.”

The NBA’s UK flagship store is now open at 14-16 Foubert’s Place, Carnaby Street, Soho, London.