Moncler is reveling in all things winter with its new Nordstrom pop-up.

Complete with a golden ski chalet, the unique shopping experience resides inside the NYC flagship through Dec. 5. Visitors can expect to see a range of products, including the Classic Down Jacket and new Matt Black Collection pieces, not to mention shoes and accessories. Notably, in terms of the Matt Black portions, the pop-up stands as the largest worldwide activation of the collection.

The collab has also been launched on the Nordstrom site and in select cities including Chicago, Costa Mesa, Minneapolis, Vancouver, and Bellevue.

Get a closer look below.

Image via Moncler x Nordstrom/Connie Zhou

Back in September, Nordstrom—as part of its separate Pop-In@Nordstrom project—launched a Levi’s-focused pop-up that featured the work of three different designers. Visitors had the chance to shop exclusive pieces from Collina Strada, Melody Ehsani, and Thompson Street Studio.

Meanwhile, Moncler’s September included the global Mondogenius event, hosted by Alicia Keys. “The greatest inspirations I had in my life came directly from people and at Moncler we know that the more we inspire people, the more they inspire us,” Moncler chairman and CEO Remo Ruffini said at the time.

Collaborations from 11 different designers and sub-labels were featured in the special Moncler event. Those who tuned in were also met with pop-ins from a number of recognizable creatives, Teezo Touchdown and Solange among them.