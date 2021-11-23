Kyle Kuzma usually gets a lot of attention for his performance on the court, but all eyes were on his attire on Monday night.

Before the Washington Wizards faced off against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, Kuzma entered the arena rocking an oversized pink Raf Simons sweater, and it was tough to miss. Fans and players alike were perplexed by the stylistic decision, as Kuzma wore it while walking to the locker room.

After the game, the 26-year-old uploaded a shot of the look to Instagram, and the comments section is one for the ages. Former Lakers teammate LeBron James said “no fucking way you wore that,” refusing to press the like button and calling the sweater “outrageous.” Isaiah Thomas told Kuz “that one ain’t it,” while Anthony Davis said “you’re outta line sir!!!!”

The sweater itself—called an “oversized-sleeve virgin wool jumper”—doesn’t come cheap, and can currently be purchased on Farfetch for $1,491.

The piece is “woven in a cable-knit virgin wool” and “exhibits a second branded feature with frayed detailing at the neckline, complete with a logo patch,” according to the site.

Still, no price tag can stop Twitter from cracking jokes. Kyle’s bold look was compared to Codename: Kids Next Door characters, inflatable arm-guys at car dealerships, and more.

Check out what some of Kuzma’s peers and others in the sports world had to say about the Raf Simons sweater.