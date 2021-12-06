Kith Women and Barbie have given the world a full look at an exclusive doll and new collection styled by Mekka Shyian, the winner of the Kith Women x Barbie Styling Contest.

As revealed on Monday, the collection—featuring Kith Women and Kith Kids pieces—features Barbie-referencing takes on everything from cropped hoodies to dad hats. The $125 doll, meanwhile, is styled in Kith Women pieces and resides in a customized box that features a doll-sized clothing rack with multiple outfit options. Also included is a doll-sized bench, not unlike the human-sized ones found at the Kith brand’s physical locations.

Shop the new pieces via the Kith site by clicking here, and/or see them in person at Kith flagships. Below, get a closer look at what’s included via a range of official product shots.

Image via Kith x Barbie

Image via Kith x Barbie

Image via Kith x Barbie

Image via Kith x Barbie

Image via Kith x Barbie

Image via Kith x Barbie

Image via Kith x Barbie

Image via Kith x Barbie

Image via Kith x Barbie

Image via Kith x Barbie

“Before her passing, Kashida my older cousin supported my love for Barbies and is a HUGE inspiration behind this doll!” Mekka Shyian, a stylist and creative on the rise, said when sharing an unboxing video of the Kith-wearing doll over the weekend. “This experience has been beyond my wildest dreams and I’m happy that I could show girls that look just like me that anything is possible! I can guarantee you guys that she is well worth the wait!”