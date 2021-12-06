Kith Women and Barbie have given the world a full look at an exclusive doll and new collection styled by Mekka Shyian, the winner of the Kith Women x Barbie Styling Contest.

As revealed on Monday, the collection—featuring Kith Women and Kith Kids pieces—features Barbie-referencing takes on everything from cropped hoodies to dad hats. The $125 doll, meanwhile, is styled in Kith Women pieces and resides in a customized box that features a doll-sized clothing rack with multiple outfit options. Also included is a doll-sized bench, not unlike the human-sized ones found at the Kith brand’s physical locations.

Shop the new pieces via the Kith site by clicking here, and/or see them in person at Kith flagships. Below, get a closer look at what’s included via a range of official product shots.

kith
Image via Kith x Barbie
kith
Image via Kith x Barbie
kith
Image via Kith x Barbie
kith
Image via Kith x Barbie
kith
Image via Kith x Barbie
kith
Image via Kith x Barbie
kith
Image via Kith x Barbie
kith
Image via Kith x Barbie
kith
Image via Kith x Barbie
kith
Image via Kith x Barbie

“Before her passing, Kashida my older cousin supported my love for Barbies and is a HUGE inspiration behind this doll!” Mekka Shyian, a stylist and creative on the rise, said when sharing an unboxing video of the Kith-wearing doll over the weekend. “This experience has been beyond my wildest dreams and I’m happy that I could show girls that look just like me that anything is possible! I can guarantee you guys that she is well worth the wait!”

Related Stories

STORY CONTINUES BELOW

Streetwear and Fashion Car Collaborations
Feature
The Best Streetwear and Fashion Car Collaborations
Complex Sneakers Podcast thumb
Listen to ‘Complex Sneakers Podcast’ Ep. 100: Ronnie Fieg on Asics Collabs, Supply Chain Issues, & Kith’s 10th Year
A group of models wear Kith pieces.
Kith’s Massive New Fall Capsule Features MLB and Birkenstock Collabs