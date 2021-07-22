Ahead of the launch of a full collection later this month, Kith has kicked off a new campaign featuring a number of decorated Team USA gold medalists.

The campaign, the first-released image of which features Kerri Walsh Jennings and Misty May-Treanor, will debut over six days starting on July 24. The campaign will be unveiled on Kith’s socials and official website, serving as a countdown to the July 30 launch of Kith for Team USA.

Each day, a new image will be unveiled featuring athletes and teammates who have won a corresponding number of Olympic gold medals as there are days remaining until the launch.

Image via Kith

Beach volleyball teammates Kerri Walsh Jennings and Misty May-Treanor won a total of six gold medals at the 2004, 2008, and 2012 Olympics. Among those confirmed to also be featured in future campaign images are Shannon Lee Miller (the most decorated U.S. woman gymnast in Olympics history), two members from the 1992 USA Men’s Basketball Dream Team, and record-setting swimmer Aaron Peirsol.

On July 30, Kith for Team USA launches at flagship stores in the U.S. and at 11 a.m. ET via the Kith website. Per a press release, Kith and Team USA will be presenting collections for men, women, and children in celebration of this year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo.

In May, Kith celebrated its 10th anniversary by reuniting with Vans for a new collaborative capsule focused on the OG Classic Slip-On LXs. The brand also recently unveiled a Summer 2021 collection featuring more than 123 styles spanning from apparel to accessories.