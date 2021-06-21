Kith has officially unveiled its Summer 2021 collection, and there’s a little something for everyone.

With help from Adidas on the footwear end of things, Kith’s latest collection—which drops on June 25— features 123 styles in menswear, apparel and lifestyle accessories, all based on the foundation of its “fabrications,” as a release shares.

The set is focused on “light-weight fabrics,” like yarn dyed seersucker, silk cotton, tilden yarn, mesh, jersey cotton and nylon, which can be seen on several staple pieces as well as new looks. Kith is also introducing some colorblocked design elements and fresh prints in the collection.

Actor Adrian Grenier—known for his work in The Devil Wears Prada and “Entourage”—can be seen rocking some new Kith fits in promotional images from the brand, as Yarn-dyed Seersucker takes center stage in the collection, which features New Era caps, LS Serif Tees, Vintage Wash Tees and more.

On the sneaker end of things, the Summer 2021 collection boasts a minamilist take on some Adidas classics like the Superstar, Samba, Campus 80s, Gazelle, Pro Model, and Country. The upper on all of the shoe styles will feature “premium leather,” the release reads, with pigskin suede stripes and some Kith branding in place of where the shoe’s model name normally goes. Each shoe model also features a “vintage cream sole.”

Check out some promotional images of Kith’s latest looks below and on Kith’s website here.