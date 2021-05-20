Kith celebrates its 10-year anniversary by reuniting with Vans.

On Thursday, the NYC-based brand provided a full look at a collaborative capsule centered on the OG Classic Slip-On LXs. The summer-ready range consists of 10 adult sneaker designs that feature prints, patterns, and graphics from previous Kith collections. The capsule includes the spruce graphic, the feather pattern, the mountain range print, and a number of paisley designs.

Each pair is presented with a canvas upper, as well as co-branding that nods to Kith’s milestone anniversary. The left shoe features a “Since 2011” detail, while the right shoe and footbeds display a reimagined Kith logo in which the “I” is replaced by an “X.”

In addition to the 10 adult slip-ons, Kith and Vans are also dropping five toddler designs. The range, which marks the first collaboration for Kith’s Kid’s line, will include similar prints and details seen in the adult capsule, including co-branded woven labels, leather heel patches, and collar.

You can check out some of the anniversary slip-ons below. The Kith and Kith Kids for Vans Vault collections will be available Monday at all Kith locations and its online store at 11 a.m. ET. The men’s designs are available in sizes 4-14 and will sell for $90; the toddler styles will be offered in sizes 2-10 and will retail for $45.