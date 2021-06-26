During an appearance on The Shop: Uninterrupted, Kid Cudi went into detail about his decision to wear an Off-White dress for his Saturday Night Live performance of “Sad People” back in April.

Cudi reiterated it was done as a tribute to Kurt Cobain, explaining, “SNL comes my way, so I immediately thought like, oh this would be the perfect opportunity to wear a dress. But, do I go to a store and just buy something off the rack, or do I go get somebody to make me some shit?”

.@KidCudi hit the SNL stage in an Off White dress 🌸 pic.twitter.com/mW2wd91cVO — Complex (@Complex) April 11, 2021

From there, he started looking around, when it dawned on him he had a close friend who could execute his vision. “I was at this point where I was looking on my phone, kind of looking at all these different stores and looking at dresses. I was just like, this is cute, this is cute. And then I finally realized, yo, I’m gonna get Virgil to do this. I’m gonna see if he has time, ‘cause he’s crazy [busy], he’s got a lot of things he’s doing.

“And he hit me right back and was like, ‘Yes, let’s go. I got prints, what you want?’ I was like, alright, I want something floral, like a sundress. He’s like, ‘Perfect.’ He sent me prints like two seconds later. He had them shits on deck.”

The moment was celebrated, with comedian and friend Pete Davidson praising the artist for it. Cudi was asked if he was worried about potential criticism for wearing the dress, and he responded with a definitive “no.”