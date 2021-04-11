The man on the moon landed on the Saturday Night Live stage this week.





Kid Cudi performed “Tequila Shots” on Saturday’s episode, which was hosted by Carey Mulligan. Notice the Chris Farley tee, a nice touch.

Cudi was announced as the musical guest nearly a month ago, with the rapper sharing his excitement about finally getting to grace the SNL stage on Twitter. Cudi said that he has been a longtime fan of the late night show and that having the chance to perform was a dream come true.

“If u know me, u know snl is a huge dream of mine,” he wrote. “This is huge. Cannot friggin wait!”

Cudi previously performed on the show alongside Kanye West, a 2018 episode that Adam Driver hosted.

He’s also been busy on the production front, working with 50 Cent on developing a new show.

“Had a call w 50 Cent last week about cookin up a show together. Big things happening!! Ill keep u posted,” Cudi tweeted. “50 is one of my favorite emcees and hes also a really great guy w a good heart.”

You can watch the performance of “Tequila Shots” above and “Sad People” below.