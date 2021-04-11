Kid Cudi revealed that Virgil Abloh was the mastermind behind the Kurt Cobain-inspired spaghetti-strap floral dress that the rapper wore during his performance on Saturday Night Live this weekend.

“Virgil designed the dress for me,” Cudi tweeted on Sunday. “I told him I wanted to show love to Kurt w a floral print sundress and this man made a masterpiece. Thank You @virgilabloh ur a fuckin genius!! Love you man we did it!!!”

In a follow-up tweet, Cudi wrote, “Im doin a collection w Off White and the dress will be included!!”

Cudi appeared on SNL to perform “Tequila Shots” and “Sad People” from his most recent album Man on the Moon III: The Chosen, where he donned two outfits that were a nod to Cobain. In addition to the floral dress, Cudi also wore a green cardigan and a T-shirt with a photo of the late SNL cast member Chris Farley.

Cobain wore a comparable cardigan during Nirvana’s MTV Unplugged concert in 1993, and that same year, wore a floral dress on the cover of the British magazine The Face.