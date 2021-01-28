After teasing another collaboration with A Bathing Ape last year, Kid Cudi has officially unveiled his latest team-up with the iconic streetwear brand.

Consisting of a T-shirt available in two colorways, the new collaboration will be location-specific. The tee will be available in both black and white exclusively at the Bape Store New York Madison Avenue, releasing this Saturday, Jan. 30 for $115 without tax. Featuring an illustrated MILO-style graphic of Kid Cudi on the front, the shirts also feature the New York City skyline on the back.

The collaboration isn't the only new clothing Kid Cudi has on the way, as he teased earlier this week that he's got a clothing line coming this summer.

"Finally starin my own clothing line. Been a long time comin and another dream of mine," he tweeted. "More madness, true vision, freshness comin soon!!!" When fans asked for more details, he said fans should expect the first drop this year, while also stating that his "denims will be the ultimate denims."

Check out images of the two Bape x Kid Cudi T-shirts below.