Kendall Jenner is facing a new lawsuit from the Italian fashion brand Liu Jo after allegedly not fulfilling her end of their contract by modeling in two photoshoots.

According to the Fashion Law, court papers detail how Jenner was contractually bound to do one photoshoot for Liu Jo’s Spring/Summer 2020 campaign and another for its Fall/Winter 2020 campaign, among other obligations. The deal was brokered in 2019 and Jenner was set to be paid $1.5 million “plus a 20 percent service fee,” the outlet reports.

After Jenner was paid $1.35 million before completing her services—and as things began to sour at the photoshoots she was assigned to be at—Liu Jo asserts that “by late September 2020, it became clear that Ms. Jenner had no intention to fulfill her obligations under the agreement by performing the second photoshoot [on a rescheduled date in] October 2020.”

Liu Jo claims Jenner did not respond to several urgent messages the brand sent about logistical planning for the shoot, and that she “also claimed that she was unable to travel to Italy due to her health concerns relating to the coronavirus pandemic,” but was “at the same time…repeatedly reported to be violating CDC guidelines by engaging in multiple international non-essential trips and hosting large parties with her friends.”

According to the court paper, the Italian fashion brand is seeking at least $1.8 million in damages. Jenner’s modeling agency, the Society Management, told TMZ Liu Jo was delaying the photoshoots and that the lawsuit is baseless.

“This suit is without merit,” they said. “The Society Management, on behalf of Ms. Kendall Jenner, has continually offered Liu Jo alternative dates and locations to fulfill an agreement that was forced to be delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.”