Like he did with the first drop from his Yeezy Gap collection, Kanye West decided to surprise drop a new item. A pre-order link for a new puffer jacket in Black is available for purchase in Japan, Europe, and the UK. The links for those area will go live at 10 am local time. Prices for the Yeezy Gap jacket are ¥26,000, €180, and £160 and has an estimated shipping date of winter 2021.

A link for U.S. customers has not been made available.

The item is the same puffer jacket the Jesus Is King artist shared a little over a month ago but in black. Like the first jacket, the second one is also seemingly​​​​​​​ made from recycled nylon. The blue puffer retailed in the U.S. for $200 and is scheduled​​​​​​​ to ship in Fall 2021.

The new black jacket might look familiar to some as its the same one Kanye wore to a Balenciaga show in Paris that went down last week. Kanye paired the outfit with a full face covering and was seen hanging with James Harden, Lil Baby, Bella Hadid, and Lewis Hamilton at the Balenciaga Fall 2021 Couture event.