Kanye West’s famous 1 of 1 Goyard backpack, which he purchased at 2010’s Paris Fashion Week, has been sold for $55,000.

The piece was put up for sale via streetwear and high-fashion reseller Justin Reed’s website as part of his latest drop, which also included a number of pieces from the recent Drake and Chrome Hearts collection. “While Kanye West and his girlfriend, Amber Rose, were in Paris during the 2010 Paris Fashion Week, West picked up his 1 of 1 'Robot Face' Goyard Backpack that he designed," the item description reads, including photos of the condition of the backpack and a few photos of Kanye himself wearing it. "The 1 of 1 Goyard backpack is just one of the many limited edition pieces that West has accumulated in his closet."

The piece's condition is described as “excellent overall,” but with a few “minor marks” on the interior. It is unclear who the buyer for the unique piece is, but it’s clear they’re very passionate about Goyard, the luxury French leather goods maker that’s been around for over two centuries.

Fans of West will already know that he was big into Goyard, and even made a reference to the company on his 2007 track “the Glory.” Other rappers to have expressed their appreciate for Goyard include ASAP Rocky, Travis Scott, and Pharrell among others.

The sale of the backpack comes not long after a pair of one-off Nike Air Yeezy samples, which Ye wore at the 2008 Grammys, sold for $1.8 million.