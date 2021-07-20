Jay-Z is doing his part to support Mrs. Carter.

On Tuesday, Roc Nation executive Lenny S. posted an Instagram photo of Jay rocking a full fit from Beyoncé’s upcoming Ivy Park collection with Adidas. The picture, which was taken in East Hampton, shows the hip-hop mogul posing outside while wearing an orange camp collar shirt with the signature three-stripe detail, as well as a matching pair of shorts. Hov topped off the look with a pair of shades and a bucket hat embroidered with “East Hampton, NY.”

The pieces are part of the Ivy Park x Adidas “Flex Park” swimwear collection that arrives this week. The range, which was previewed last month, includes everything from one- and two-piece bathing suits, swum trunks, slides, tees, and summer-ready accessories like a branded water bottle and towel—all of which are presented in striking orange hues.

According to WWD, the apparel and footwear will be priced between $45 to $75, while the accessories will range between $40 to $120. The Ivy Park team told the outlet that the range aims to celebrate “the empowered spirit of confident self-expression and individuality — positively and boldly.”

The collection will be available at Adidas.com this Thursday and will hit select global retailers on Friday. Ahead of the Flex Park capsule release, Ivy Park and Adidas hosted a pop-up in SoHo, New York. You can check out some of the photos from the out-door event below.