James Harden continues to expand his reach beyond the basketball court with his latest venture.

On Monday, Bloomberg reported that Harden is now an investor in Saks Fifth Avenue’s new standalone e-commerce business. Along with making a minority investment in the store, Harden has also been named to the executive board as an independent member. Together, Harden and Saks will work to grow high-potential consumer brands and James will offer his unconventional perspective as a fashion enthusiast.

“As we work to build this new board, James is an important and valuable addition. With experience in growing businesses and as someone who values self-expression through fashion, I am confident that he will bring a distinct point of view that will help us better deliver for our customers,” Saks Executive Chairman Richard Baker said in a statement announcing Harden’s new position. “His expertise, combined with that of our other board members, will enable Saks to further capitalize on the significant growth opportunity within luxury e-commerce.”

Along with Harden, Deven Parekh, and Adam Berger of Insight Partners are joining the board as well as Franz-Ferdinand Buerstedde of Rhone Capital. These additions expand the board to seven members and set the stage for the company to add more names in the future.