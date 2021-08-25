H&M’s Global Change Award, first launched back in 2015, is back.

The Global Change Award, launched by the H&M Foundation non-profit in collaboration with Accenture and the KTH Royal Institute of Technology, took a temporary pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic but is now back with a fresh “innovation challenge.” As H&M Foundation’s Erik Bang explained in a press release, a “true shift” in the fashion industry must revolve around a planet-positive approach.

“We believe focusing on land, water, oceans, climate and biodiversity will lead to a true shift for the fashion industry, transforming this industry into a planet positive one,” Bang, who serves as Innovation Lead at the nonprofit, said. “With all creative innovations out there ready to scale, there is real hope that the fashion industry can become truly sustainable. We are really excited to see what applications we will get as we gear up and launch this new scope.”

For the latest edition, H&M is looking for potential solutions that aim to address one or more “global commons” to help in the creation of a planet-positive future. Five winners will be selected by a panel of industry experts, at which point they will all share a grant worth more than $1 million.

Additionally, winners will have access to the year-long Global Change Award Impact Accelerator program.

Applications will be accepted through Oct. 20. Winners will be announced in April of next year. For more info, including how to apply, click here.