Tessica Brown, the woman who went viral earlier this year after using Gorilla Glue spray adhesive as a substitute for hairspray, has launched a new line of haircare products.

In a video shared to her Instagram early Wednesday, Brown—who recently received a shoutout on a Nicki Minaj track—said she had been working for months on developing the line, which carries the name Forever Hair.

“As y’all already know, about four months ago I ran out of hairspray and ended up using Gorilla Glue spray,” Brown said in the IG announcement. “Bad, bad idea. As a result of that, I ended up losing my hair and having scalp damage. But since then I have been working with professionals to create and formulate a hair root oil.”

In a statement to Complex via a representative, Brown added:

“I have been working with professionals and we came up with a hair line, Forever Hair, which has been helping me grow my hair back and maintain it.”

Currently available on the Forever Hair site is the Forever Hold spray and the Growth Stimulating Oil, which run for $14 and $18, respectively. The line—per TMZ—also features a Sleek Edge Control product for $13.

Below, get a closer look at the Forever Hair product lineup.

While many were quick to mock Brown when the Gorilla Glue incident first went viral back in February, the extended saga ultimately inspired a more sympathetic response. Chance the Rapper, The View’s Sunny Hostin, fitness model Alicia Marie, and others offered public words of support amid the near-daily coverage.