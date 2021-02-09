The evolving story surrounding the Louisiana woman who used Gorilla Glue spray adhesive as a substitute for hair spray has been hard to miss in recent days.

While initial reactions to TikTok videos from Tessica Brown consisted largely of jokes and similar acts of not taking the incident seriously, the ensuing days saw the conversation turn more toward sympathy and concern. The Gorilla Glue Company itself, based in Ohio, has also entered the discourse with a statement addressing the viral videos.

Below, we break down what’s happened so far and take a look at how this situation could play out in the long run.