With the freshly unveiled Grand Collection, Gold’s Gym is stepping into the lifestyle sector, complete with an aesthetic that’s at once referencing the brand’s own legacy and the continued influence of Venice, California.

The exclusive cut-and-sew collection is comprises of a limited run of nine different styles across hoodies, T-shirts, shorts, joggers, sweats, and more. All pieces are built with a unisex cut and made from 100-percent premium cotton. Featured colorways include grey, blue, green, black, and white as a nod to Muscle Beach.

Bringing the collection to life is a photo campaign featuring Brandon Good, Maad, Elliot Paige Price, and Eric Le. See selections from the campaign below; photography is by Kristen Jan Wong. The collection will be available for purchase on Aug. 18 at 1 p.m. ET here.

Image via Gold's Gym/Photography by Kristen Jan Wong

Back in April, the Gold’s team announced a new collection with Yeah, I Work Out that marked the latter’s first-ever collab. Not unlike the Grand Collection, the Y,IWO x Gold’s Gym collab collection paid special attention to the legacy of the Gold’s brand and included a classic take on the “Joe” character drawn by the late Muscle Beach figure Ric Drasin.

At the time, Jason Thorne—the creative director and founder of Y,IWO—reflected on the personal attraction he had to pursuing such a partnership.

“I am often asked who would you most like to collaborate with and I instantly say Gold’s,” Thorne said. “Between the iconography and history, Gold’s really encapsulates the spirit of Y,IWO. As you can see by our designs, we love the iconography, photography, and spirit from the 1970s, 80s and 90s. Gold’s is one of the most important and defining elements in that.”