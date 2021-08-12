Future and Brittni Mealy, who were previously in a relationship and now share a child together, have both launched new merch referencing their recent public back-and-forth.

Earlier this week, via an alleged screenshot, Brittni—founder of Unicorn Universe—accused the High Off Life artist of texting their son “your mother is a hoe.” The screenshot was alleged to show Future informing their son that Mealy needs to buy him new clothes for school.

From there, Brittni further detailed her current issues with Future via a series of Instagram Stories updates, including claiming that he has not seen their son in several months despite being “in the same state” at the moment. At one point, Future took to Twitter and seemingly responded, saying only, “Pray for her.”

Eventually, Future’s mother also seemingly got involved, prompting additional criticism from Brittni. And now, competing merch has been released referencing the mini-saga.