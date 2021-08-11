Unicorn Universe founder Brittni Mealy has publicly called out Future, with whom she co-parents their son Prince.

Tuesday, Mealy shared screenshots to Instagram that are alleged to show Future texting their son “Your mother is a hoe” and informing him that she needs to buy him new clothes for school.

In another Story update, which remained live on Instagram at the time of this writing, Mealy further accused Future of getting a refund on the clothes out of pettiness. According to Mealy, this was a response to her not wanting to be “sexually active” and instead wanting to co-parent.

“I DO NOT PLAY ABOUT MY KIDS!” she wrote. “I’m a mother first and always [going to] stand up for mine!”

Elsewhere, Mealy also seemingly accused Future of not seeing their son in several months despite being “in the same state.”