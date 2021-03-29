Several stage costumes worn by Destiny’s Child will be auctioned off at Julien’s Auction, with some of the proceeds going towards MusiCares, which helps musicians who were impacted by COVID-19.

Iconic stage outfits, including the trios custom-made golden leather fit from their performance of “Survivor” during a VH1 television tribute to Diana Ross in 2000, custom-made magenta fringed suede costumes worn while they performed at the BET Awards show, and their “Independent Women Part 1” music video metallic red and silver leather jumpsuit costumes will all be included in the auction; amongst several other pieces from the group.

These pieces and others are all meant to commemorate Women’s History Month, with Julien’s Auction also bidding off pieces worn by Lady Gaga, Madonna, Rihanna, and more.

“Julien’s Auctions salutes these extraordinary women and their breathtaking achievements by offering these iconic pieces from their groundbreaking music careers and their history making contributions to culture and society,” President/Chief Executive Officer of Julien’s Auctions, Darren Julien, said in a statement. “From Destiny’s Child to Cher, these highly collectible pieces shaped not only pop culture but also the narrative about female empowerment and the elevation of women in the world.”

There will be an exhibition of the pieces free to the public from Monday, June 7 to June 9 at Julien’s Auctions storefront in Beverly Hills. The special music-centered auction will be going on for three days between June 11-13. Interested parties can register to bid for these pieces here.