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Latest Stories
Style
Destiny's Child's Stage Outfits Auctioned Off With Some Proceeds Going to COVID Relief
Julien’s Auctions will be auctioning off several custom-made stage costumes worn by Destiny's Child, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, and other notable female performers.
Jordan Rose1936 days ago
Pop Culture
Dr. Dre Took Some Major Heat During the Airing of 'Surviving Compton: Dre, Suge & Michel'le'
This was the reaction to Saturday night's airing of 'Surviving Compton: Dre, Suge & Michel'le.'
Daniel Barna3562 days ago
Pop Culture
Lifetime's Michel'le Biopic to Explore the Singer's Relationships With Dr. Dre and Suge Knight
Michel'le is ready to tell her side of the story about Dr. Dre and Suge Knight in new Lifetime biopic.
Khal3607 days ago