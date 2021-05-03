Denim Tears is back with more pairs of the always-in-demand Cotton Wreath jean from Levi’s.

The jeans will be available in five colorways: white, black, raw, dark, and light. Denim Tears’ latest take on the 501 is noticeably inspired by the 1954 cut of the denim classic, boasting a straight fit through the thigh and seat, with a slightly tapered leg.

As detailed last summer alongside the launch of the Denim Tears x Levi’s collaborative short film, this pairing of the two brands sees designer/artist Tremaine Emory using the cotton wreath motif as the basis for a logo intended to reflect its legacy of slavery in the U.S.

The latest drop will be available exclusively via the Denim Tears site starting May 4 at 12 p.m. ET. Below, get a closer look at the five colorways, as well as a selection of official campaign imagery.

In April, it was announced that Denim Tears and Levi’s had linked up for a two-year partnership deal. As detailed in an i-D piece at the time, the deal was inspired by the success of Emory’s 2020 collab project with the denim brand, with Levi’s Brand President Jennifer Sey further explaining that what Emory represents as a creative is aligned with the brand’s own artistic goals.

“As a brand we celebrate authentic self-expression and champion those who stand up for what they believe in and this shines through in Tremaine’s work,” Sey said at the time.