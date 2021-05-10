For the first time, iconic drawings from the late artist Keith Haring will be translated onto classic footwear and apparel pieces from Converse.

Haring’s legacy serves as the “driving force” behind the new collection created in a collaboration between the Keith Haring Studio and Converse. The artist’s signature style and Converse’s decades-proven designs are brought together in classics like the Chuck 70, the Chuck Taylor All Star, and the Pro Leather Low. Also featured in the Haring run is a new take on the Run Star Hike.

The Chuck 70 is customizable by way of the Converse by You service, which allows for customers to tweak their shoe using four distinct canvas prints and additional personalization options.

“In the ‘80s, American pop artist Keith Haring chalked his art across New York’s vacant subway billboards, making them accessible to all,” Converse said when announcing the collection’s impending launch. “For the first time, his artwork finds a canvas on Converse icons of self-expression—from classic Chucks to the style-forward Run Star Hike, plus clothing and customizable designs.”

Earlier this month, the Keith Haring Foundation—which supports not-for-profit children’s organizations, as well as groups focused on AIDS education and care—asked fans to share how the artist inspired them on what would have been his 63rd birthday.

The new Converse x Keith Haring collection will be available worldwide via the Converse site and select retailers starting May 13. Below, peep the collection’s official lifestyle shots, as well as a selection of product photos.