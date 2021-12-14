Cherry Los Angeles’ new holiday store, boasting a showcase of a one-of-one Cherry C-10 pick-up, is now open.

To commemorate the opening, the Cherry team held a Family Cookout holiday party this past weekend. Providing nourishment for the celebratory affair was the Roofeeo-founded Jah Mama Hot Sauce, who made pulled brisket using brisket provided by Slab and paired with a Jah Mama Slaw from Sweet Chick.

As for beverages, guests had their choice of cocktails provided by the Kendall Jenner-founded 818 Tequila, as well as beer from Budweiser. Entertaining attendees was Bennett Coast, who was backed by his band for a special performance.

The holiday store—located at 900 N. Fairfax Ave in Los Angeles—is open at select times through Dec. 23. On Dec. 24, the one-of-one truck mentioned above will be the subject of a raffle taking place on Instagram Live.

Below, see some shots from inside Cherry’s holiday store, as well as some photos from the brand’s Family Cookout party.

Image via Cherry Los Angeles

