Cherry Los Angeles’ new holiday store, boasting a showcase of a one-of-one Cherry C-10 pick-up, is now open.
To commemorate the opening, the Cherry team held a Family Cookout holiday party this past weekend. Providing nourishment for the celebratory affair was the Roofeeo-founded Jah Mama Hot Sauce, who made pulled brisket using brisket provided by Slab and paired with a Jah Mama Slaw from Sweet Chick.
As for beverages, guests had their choice of cocktails provided by the Kendall Jenner-founded 818 Tequila, as well as beer from Budweiser. Entertaining attendees was Bennett Coast, who was backed by his band for a special performance.
The holiday store—located at 900 N. Fairfax Ave in Los Angeles—is open at select times through Dec. 23. On Dec. 24, the one-of-one truck mentioned above will be the subject of a raffle taking place on Instagram Live.
Below, see some shots from inside Cherry’s holiday store, as well as some photos from the brand’s Family Cookout party.