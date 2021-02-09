Cardi B wants the world to know she’s in a happy state of mind. And there’s nothing her haters can say to stop that.

The Bronx rapper made this very clear in a recent social media video, in which she addressed the criticism over her no-makeup look. Cardi said she filmed the message just 20 minutes after waking up, before she had the chance to do any kind of grooming.

“This is me with no makeup, no filter. You can see all the little blemishes on my face, shit you can see my lips are all chapped, I’ve been biting (them) all night,” she began. “I just woke up 20 minutes ago, I didn’t even brush my hair. I feel good … Every single a time a bitch is feeling good … When y’all see them doing good, you try to put their confidence down. That don’t work on my anymore.”

The video was posted just weeks after Cardi took to Twitter seeking skincare advice. The 28-year-old admitted she was experiencing breakouts and “extremely dry” skin, and asked for product and dermatologists recommendations.

Although she’s expressed frustration over her skin issues, Cardi insists she is still confident and comfortable in her own skin.

“I feel great, I feel happy. My record ('Up') is doing great, and just because you got so much hatred in your heart that when I do great, y’all wanna put it down, you can’t,” she continued in Tuesday’s video. “I’mma stay on top with this face, with this natural face. Makeup or not, a bitch is doing good. Now suck dick, ’cause you bitches are washed. Washed.”

She also issued a warning for those who continue to poke her.

You can listen to her full message below.