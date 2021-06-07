Soulja Boy and Bow Wow are using social media taunts to further sell their upcoming Verzuz bout.

On Sunday, Bow Wow opened his Twitter up to fans to answer any questions they might have about his life and career. This prompted Soulja Boy to take a jab at Bow Weezy by posing a question of his own.

“How you get so lame?” Soulja Boy asked early on Monday morning in a quote tweet.

Unfortunately for Soulja Boy, this just opened the door for Bow Wow to take direct aim at Big Draco’s thinning hairline.

“I dunno i should ask you!” Bow Wow replied. “Have you seen your hairline lately?” He then fired off a few now-deleted pictures of Soulja Boy with braids, adding “Soulja got them braids women get when they getting a sow in.”

This isn’t the first time Bow and Draco have exchanged words leading up to their match-up. Soulja is extremely confident in his catalog and he doubled down on this belief by raising the stakes and putting a Lamborghini on the line. Soulja told Bow last week that he would give him the pink slip to the luxury sports car if he’s able to win the Verzuz battle.