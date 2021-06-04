Ever since news of Soulja Boy and Bow Wow’s forthcoming Verzuz battle became public, the two have sought to clown each other in whatever way possible.

Now, Soulja has stepped it up a notch. On Thursday, he took to Instagram to bet his Lamborghini.

“If you win the Verzuz, I’ll give you the pink slip to my Lambo,” Soulja said in a video while flaunting his cherry red car. “I bet a hundred thousand dollars that you do not got your Lambo still. I still got my same Lambo. I bought my shit cash. I own it. Stop playing with me Bow Wow. You do not got your Lambo no more!”

It looks like Bow Wow hasn’t responded yet since he’s been otherwise preoccupied. His IG Story shows that he attended Quality Control Pierre “P” Thomas’s birthday party and has been hanging with Diddy—who just made waves with rumors that he’s dating Yung Miami.

Late last month, after the announcement of their Verzuz, Bow and Soulja started trolling each other on social media, with Soulja calling Bow by his government name on Twitter, and Bow clowning Soulja for “She Make It Clap” only being a viral hit and not landing on a reputable Billboard chart.