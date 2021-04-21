Just two months after receiving a glow-in-the-dark chain from his longtime friend and fellow GS9 member Rowdy Rebel, Bobby Shmurda has added another extravagant piece to his jewelry collection.

The 26-year-old Brooklyn rapper took to Instagram on Wednesday to show off the iced-out “GS9” emblem, which was created by New York City-based Benny the Jeweler. “I ain’t gonna lie @bennydajeweler you went crazyyyy s/o to little bro @fettylucianogs9 love you boy. I forgot Benny gave me the chain I though he was trying me for a Min,” Shmurda captioned the photo.

It isn’t the first chain Shmurda has received since his release from prison. A few days after his return home in February, the rapper received a glow-in-the-dark “Shmurda” nameplate from Rowdy Rebel, who copped a similar piece last year.

Created by NYC-based Eric the Jeweler, the chain features VVS emeralds on the front of the nameplate, which is accented with an emerald emoji piece on top. The back of the emblem is embossed with Shmurda’s stage name as well as the name of his GS9 crew.

The celebrity jeweler took to Instagram to show off the ridiculous piece. “Ah Ahh Ahhh WELCOME HOME @itsbobbyshmurda 🤭 Shmurda in all VVS emeralds with the emerald 🤭 emoji stop playing with me! Hardest emerald piece out NEW YORK IS BACK they know who really run the city 🤫💎 @rowdyrebel 🔥 I shmurda’d this piece 🤷🏻‍♂️ we glowing even when the lights go out!” Eric the Jeweler captioned the post.